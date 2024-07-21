Kayaker dies after accident in Quebec's Mauricie region on Saturday
A kayaker has died after capsizing in Quebec's Mauricie region on Saturday.
Quebec provincial police says emergency services were called at about 12:15 p.m. to a site on the Matawin River near Trois-Rives, about 110 kilometres west of Quebec City.
They say the initial call described a person in distress.
The kayaker, a man in his 50s, is believed to have capsized while paddling on the river.
He was missing for a period of time before being pulled from the water by other kayakers.
The victim was taken to hospital, but police confirmed late Saturday that he had died.