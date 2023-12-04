Keanu Reeves and band to perform at Lee’s Palace this week
Keanu Reeves poses for a photograph as he promotes his film 'Henry's Crime' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 13, 2010. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, December 4, 2023 12:52PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 4, 2023 12:52PM EST
Keanu Reeves will be taking the stage in Toronto this week.
But the Beirut-born and Toronto-raised actor isn’t here to discuss his latest big budget film or reflect on his lengthy Hollywood career.
Instead, Reeves will be playing the bass guitar as his three-piece band Dogstar performs at Lee’s Palace on Dec. 9.
The show marks the band’s only Canadian date while on tour promoting their latest album ‘Somewhere Between the Power Line and the Palm Trees.’
The album and tour break a long hiatus for the alternative rock band which formed in California in 1994 but split 21 years-ago.
This year’s tour is their first in more than 20 years. It includes more than 25 dates, with the only Canadian show happening at Lee’s Palace.
The band first teased fans on Instagram in July 2022, with posts saying “We’re back” and “Heading into the studio in 9 days.”
Their latest album then launched on Oct. 6.
Doors to the show will open at 8:30 p.m. and the band will begin at 9:30 p.m. The concert and venue is 19 plus.