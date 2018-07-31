

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A former chief planner who was a last-minute entry into the Toronto mayoral race says that John Tory’s response to the province’s plans to slash the number of municipal wards nearly in half has made it “crystal clear” to her that the city has a “crisis of leadership” and needs someone to fight for its interests.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced that he would reduce the number of municipal wards in Toronto from a planned 47 to 25, plunging an ongoing campaign into chaos in the process.

Following the announcement Tory called the decision “not right” and called for a referendum but he soon faced criticism himself after admitting that he “didn’t take it seriously” when Ford briefly alluded to the idea during a meeting the two had a few weeks prior

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday, former chief planner turned mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat said that Tory’s handling of the whole situation was the “last straw” in her entering the race minutes ahead of a 2 p.m. deadline for candidates to file paperwork with the city on Friday.

“Over the course of the past several months people have been talking to me and they have been whispering in my ear so it has been very much something that has been top of mind – the concerns that people have about things not really getting better in this city whether it is about commute times, public safety, all of that – but Friday was the last straw,” she said. “On Friday we saw that we have a crisis of leadership. Nobody spoke up on behalf of the City of Toronto, on behalf of Torontonians in a moment where we really were being treated unfairly. That was the moment it became crystal clear to me.”

Keesmaat served as Toronto’s chief planner from 2012 to 2017 and more recently led the non-profit Creative Housing Society, which is aimed at building more rental housing in Toronto and Vancouver.

During her time at the city, she was instrumental in the creation of the King Street Pilot Project and helped to launch a new 25-year planning framework for the downtown core.

She also clashed with Mayor John Tory on a handful of occasions, most notably over plans for the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway back in 2016. While Tory pushed for a costlier hybrid option that would preserve the link with the Don Valley Parkway, Keesmaat advocated for a 2.4 kilometre stretch of the highway to be removed and replaced with a widened Lake Shore Boulevard.

Speaking with CP24 in what was her first sit-down interview since entering the mayoral race on Tuesday, Keesmaat said that part of her reason for running is the frustrations she sometimes felt as chief planner.

“Part of what I tried to do was stretch the limits of my role as chief planner as far as I possibly could. I used all the tools at my disposal to really try to transform the way we are working with communities, the way we are working with developers and the way are getting transit built but I of course kept bumping up against a wall. And I could see on the other side of that wall, that ‘Hold on there is tools’ and that biggest tool is leadership,” she said.

Keesmaat said that a housing crisis that has increasingly left many people priced out of Toronto is a “pretty risky proposition for the future of this city.” She said that there is also “deepening concern about public safety and the fact that we are not getting at the root causes.”

She said that both of those issues will likely form part of her campaign.

“There is an opportunity to do this in a completely different way that is bold, that is exciting, that is positive and that is not based on division,” she said.

Keesmaat is one of 34 candidates other than Tory on the mayoral ballot, though she is his only high-profile challenger.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 22.