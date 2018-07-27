

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat is registering to run for mayor of Toronto, and Patrick Brown has confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he is throwing his hat into the ring for mayor of Brampton.

Keesmaat told CP24, while in line at City Hall to register, that she is indeed planning to run against John Tory in the Oct. 22 election, a race that had so far attracted far less well-known challengers.

Premier Doug Ford’s plan to reduce the size of Toronto City council and end regional chair races in Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka regions appears to have prompted a flurry of entrants into local races across the GTA.

The deadline to file to run for mayor in an Ontario municipality is 2 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Premier Ford announced that he will table a bill that if passed would reduce the number of seats on Toronto City Council from 47 to 25 —aligning them with existing provincial and federal riding boundaries —and reverts regional chair races to appointed positions.

Brown had entered the race to be theelected chair of Peel Region, a race that Ford’s new legislation effectively eliminates.

Brown was seen at Brampton City Hall on Friday afternoon. He told CTV News Toronto he intends to run for mayor against incumbent Linda Jeffrey.