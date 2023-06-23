Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Mississauga man Kenneth Law will appear in court next month, following his arrest for alleged involvement in the sale of sodium nitrite, a substance which can be used for suicide or self-harm.

According to investigators, Law may have sent packages containing instruments for suicide, including rubber tubing, hoods and masks, to as many as 40 countries. Businesses associated with Law are also frequently referenced on a popular pro-suicide forum.

Peel Regional Police have said 11 police services are involved in the ongoing investigation against Law. Investigators in Durham Region recently confirmed that they have assigned homicide detectives in their jurisdiction to revisit a 2022 sudden death case involving sodium nitrite to determine Law’s involvement.

Law appeared briefly in court on Friday morning in what was scheduled to be a bail hearing. His pre-trial appearance has been scheduled for July 21. He will remain in custody until then.