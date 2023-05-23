

A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves is scheduled to appear in court today.

Peel Regional Police arrested Kenneth Law earlier this month and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite.

While the substance is commonly used to cure meats, Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner says it can be deadly, as 37 people have died from sodium nitrite over the past five years.

Police say their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Law appeared briefly in a Brampton, Ont., court last Monday, where his case was put over.

