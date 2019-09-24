

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary is one of two people charged following a boat crash on Lake Joseph last month that left two people dead.

In a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed that Linda O'Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Richard Ruh, a 57-year-old New York resident, has also been charged in connection with the crash.

He has been charged with failing to exhibit navigation light while underway under Sec. 23 of the Canada Shipping Act.

The crash, which occurred on Aug. 24, claimed the lives of Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old man from Belleair Beach, Fla., and 48-year-old Uxbridge resident Susanne Brito.

At the time of the collision, O'Leary confirmed he was on board one of the boats involved but did not say who was driving.

In a statement released following the incident, O’Leary said the other watercraft had no navigation lights on and fled the scene.

Police later refuted the claim that either boat fled the scene, stating that both groups left to “attend a location” and call 911.

Speaking to The Canadian Press, Linda O’Leary’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, said it is “regrettable” that the OPP chose to charge his client.

He said O'Leary is a “a cautious, and certainly experienced boater" who collided with an “unlit craft on a dark and moonless night on Lake Joseph.”

OPP spokesperson Sgt. Carolle Dionne confirmed to CP24 that if convicted, careless operation of a vessel carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

"I can’t speak to the specifics about the evidence that led us to these charges," she said, adding that police looked at all possible factors that could have contributed to the collision.

"Everything was part of our investigation: the time of day, the weather, the conditions, number of people, alcohol, speed, the locations of both vehicles, the equipment of both vehicles," she said.

As the Canada Shipping Act is under federal jurisdiction, police say the court proceedings will be managed by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

Linda O’Leary is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Oct. 29.

-With files from The Canadian Press