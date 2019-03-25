

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Public Health is reminding parents that “kids get into everything” in a new public service announcement about cannabis.

In a 30-second video released by Toronto Public Health as part of its new public education campaign, a child is seen constructing an art project for his mother.

When his mother and father take a look at their son’s masterpiece, they are surprised to see that the picture is made exclusively out of feminine hygiene products.

"We know that kids get into everything. This is why campaigns like this are so important to remind parents and caregivers that if they are intending to use cannabis, they should safely store their cannabis in a locked area and out of reach of children,” Dr. Eilieen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said in a written news release issued Monday.

"We’re excited to launch this new public education campaign to promote responsible use for people that consume cannabis. We know that cannabis is not a benign substance and evidence shows there are a range of potential health harms. This campaign uses a lighthearted and creative approach to promote an important message.”

On the city’s website, a page is dedicated to providing information about the health-related impacts of cannabis. The page includes information on child safety, cannabis laws, cannabis and driving, and the effect cannabis has on youth and those who are pregnant and breastfeeding.

Coun. Joe Cressy, the chair of the Toronto Board of Health, called the campaign “critically important.”

“While legalizing cannabis is long overdue, we must make sure we educate the public on the potential negative impacts, particularly for young children. That's a public health approach to legalization,” he said in a written statement Monday.

The Cannabis Act came into effect on Oct. 17, 2018 and legal marijuana is currently available for purchase online on the Ontario Cannabis Store’s website. The first round of brick-and-mortar retail pot shops will be open across the province in April.

The federal government has previously said that the sale of edible cannabis products will be permitted by Oct. 17, 2019.