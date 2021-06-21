What you need to know about new Canadian international travel exemption for two-dose travellers:

Canada unveiled new rules that allow fully-vaccinated people to avoid mandatory hotel and home self-isolation after foreign travel today. They take effect on July 5 as millions of Canadians will be considered fully-vaccinated by then.

Who exactly gets to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine after July 5?

In addition to fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents arriving by air, any child under the age of 18 or adult dependent travelling with them will be allowed to avoid hotel quarantine.

The children and/or adult dependents must self-isolate at home for 14 days after arrival and no one in the party will be required to submit a second COVID-19 test result on day 8 of isolation at home.

One-dose traveller?:

There is no relaxation of any federally-mandated travel measure in the cards for anyone who has only one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, at least not in July. All existing measures including hotel isolation still apply.

No incoming tourists allowed yet, fully-vaccinated or not:

The current ban on incoming non-essential travel stands, meaning foreign tourists will not be allowed into Canada under the relaxation of measures.

Federal officials will demand to know vaccination status:

The new orders allow federal officials to require travellers to disclose their vaccination status, including what brand of vaccine they received and when. Fully-vaccinated travellers must upload proof of receipt of both doses to the federal ArriveCan app.

Pre and post travel tests still required:

Returning travellers five years of age and older must still complete a PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival in Canada and a second test at the airport.

Quarantine plan still required:

Even fully-vaccinated travellers will need to show proof of an adequate self-isolation plan in the event anyone in their party tests positive for COVID-19 after arrival.

Which vaccines count?

Initially, only COVID-19 vaccines approved by Canadian health officials (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD and Johnson & Johnson) will be deemed suitable for an incoming traveller to be considered fully-vaccinated. Officials say that list may be expanded to include other vaccines in the future.