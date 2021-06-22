The Parole Board of Canada will decide today whether convicted murderer and rapist Paul Bernardo will be granted parole at his second hearing since he became eligible to apply.

Bernardo has been in prison since 1995 after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French, two teens he kidnapped and tortured near St. Catharines, Ont.

Bernardo was swiftly denied both full and day parole at his last hearing three years ago, where it took panel members only 30 minutes to deliberate.

During his last hearing, Bernardo blamed low self-esteem as his motivation for carrying out the disturbing and horrific crimes and claimed he was no longer a danger to society.

The families of his victims have argued that Bernardo should not be released from prison.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.