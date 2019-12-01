

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A busy intersection in the city's Financial District has been shut down due to falling glass.

High winds hit Toronto early Sunday morning and at around 7 a.m., reports began to trickle in about falling glass near King Street West and Yonge Street.

Toronto Fire Services says it appears glass has fallen from the 49th floor of a building in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The intersection has been shut down as well as the entrance to the subway.

The TTC says the 504 King streetcar is diverting via Spadina Avenue, Queen Street West, and Church Street due to the hazardous situation.