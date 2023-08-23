

The Canadian Press





King Charles III has issued a statement saying he and his wife, Camilla, are "deeply concerned" about the states of emergency happening in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

He said in a statement posted to social media that he recognizes it has been a difficult summer for Canadians, noting severe flooding, devastating wildfires and deteriorating air quality across the country.

Charles says he and Camilla are sending condolences for anyone who has lost loved ones and are praying for anyone who has been displaced or have lost their homes, businesses or property.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is "relieved" to hear the fires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories are being tempered and controlled.

Speaking from Charlottetown, Trudeau said Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan updated officials at Monday's incident response meeting from B.C.

He says the government "will continue to be there" for those impacted, noting Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed and that Service Canada is helping people who have been displaced by the fires.

Trudeau also thanked firefighters for their hard work, and issued his appreciation for those who "stepped up" and opened their communities and homes to evacuees.