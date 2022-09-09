King Charles III has arrived in London from Balmoral and is expected to make his inaugural address as monarch later this afternoon.

Charles assumed the throne immediately following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday but will speak publicly for the first time as King at 1 p.m. EST.

The address will come after a meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.

