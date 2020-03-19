

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford says arrangements have been made to bring home a group of King City high school students who are stuck in Peru after the South American country closed its borders last weekend.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Thursday, Ford said plans are in the works for Air Canada to repatriate the stranded Country Day School students, who are in grades 10, 11, and 12.

“I don’t care if we go bus, boat, airplane, whatever it takes to get those kids back,” Ford said. “These kids are coming home.”

Patricia Sun, the mother of one of the school's 19 students who are stuck in Peru's captial city Lima, told CP24 Wednesday that the group was one week into their trip when the World Health Organization (WHO) classified COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11.

A nationwide state of emergency was ordered by the president of Peru, prompting the country, which currently has 145 COVID-19 cases, to close its international borders on Sunday.

"We want our kids home before the situation gets worse," Sun told CP24 Wednesday.

The students, she said, are currently self-isolating at a hotel and are under the supervision of two teachers.

"Their spirits are up. They are being kept safe," Sun said, adding that she has been communicating with her daughter through FaceTime.

Earlier this week, Canada announced it would be closing its borders to international visitors and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged Canadians outside the country to come home immediately.

Ford told reporters Thursday that his team has been in “constant communication” with parents and the headmaster of the school since learning of the situation on Wednesday night.

“These kids are coming home and we are arranging a flight,” Ford said. “Thank you Air Canada for coordinating this. Thank you federal government for helping us out, getting the permits to land,” the premier added.

Ford did not provide a specific timeline for when the students will return to Canada.

He added that “decisive action” is needed to bring home Canadians who are stranded abroad.

“We can’t wait on delays for bureaucracy or politicians or anyone to react,” he said. “We can’t two days, three days. We are acting immediately.”