

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in hospital in critical condition and a woman and child were also injured following serious crash in King Township this morning, York Regional Police say.

It appears two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on King Road, just east of 11th Concession, at around 8:40 a.m.

Speaking to CP24, Const. Andy Pattenden said the female victim and the child were taken to hospital via ground ambulance. Their current condition is not known.

An air ambulance transported the male patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pattenden said the police service’s collision reconstruction unit is on scene to investigate the crash.

“It is too early to tell what could be the cause of this collision,” Pattenden said.

He added that the area will likely be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and speak to investigators. Pattenden said officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash camera footage from the area this morning.