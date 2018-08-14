

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 37-year-old Kingston, Ont., man is facing a number of charges after allegedly exposing himself in public and throwing a puppy through a window.

Kingston police say they were called to investigate the incident at about 3 p.m. on Monday.

They say the accused was allegedly seen walking down the street exposing himself and yelling at citizens.

They say when a witness asked him to leave the area, the man allegedly picked up a puppy that was outside and threw the animal through an open window into an apartment.

Police say the man is charged with committing an indecent act, assault, wilfully causing pain to an animal and causing a disturbance.