

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. - Kingston Police say an officer has been taken to hospital after projectiles were thrown at police during Queen's University's unofficial homecoming weekend.

Community programs officer Greg Anderson says Kingston General Hospital is treating the officer, but could not share what kind of injuries he had sustained.

Anderson linked the officer's injuries to large crowds that are swarming the city's university district and turning “volatile.”

Under the city's aggravated nuisance party bylaw, police say outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people can result in a $2,000 fine for each attendee and a court summons for a $10,000 fine for organizers.

Anderson was unaware of any charges handed out so far, but urged drivers to avoid the area or proceed through it with caution.

Queen's University opted against holding its typical in-person homecoming event this weekend for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but unofficial festivities went ahead anyways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021.