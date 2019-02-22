Kingston teen charged after allegedly soliciting sexual images from underaged girls
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 8:33PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 22, 2019 8:36PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a 17-year-old boy from Kingston, Ont., is facing charges after he allegedly convinced two underaged girls to send him explicit images of themselves.
Kingston police say the accused began speaking with the girls on social media.
They say the report was initially made to police in the United Kingdom, who learned that the accused was from Kingston and reported it to the police in the Ontario city on Dec. 24.
Investigators say the accused was identified and police searched his home on Wednesday.
Officers seized a number of devices, and arrested the accused.
The teen faces 10 charges that include two counts of luring a child, two counts of making child pornography and two counts of making child porn available.