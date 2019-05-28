

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police have charged a woman who allegedly threw bong water on her ex-girlfriend in Kingston, Ont.

Investigators say the incident happened early Tuesday morning, when the accused got into an argument with her ex.

They say the argument escalated and the accused allegedly punched her ex-girlfriend in the face, before spitting on her and soaking her in water from a bong.

Officers say the 22-year-old accused then called police and reported her own crime.

She was taken to police headquarters and charged with assault.