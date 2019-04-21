

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from an apartment fire in Regent Park on Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire says that crews were called to a building near River and Gerrard Street for a kitchen fire at around 8:55 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters encountered visible flames. They then went inside and removed one man from the premises.

That man received CPR at the scene and was subsequently taken to hospital via emergency run, according to police.

The fire has since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.