A Home explosion that sent two adults and two children to hospital in Kitchener earlier this week has been deemed criminal in nature by Ontario‘s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Emergency crews responded to a townhouse in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard at around 11:40 PM on Jan. 18 for reports of an explosion.

A man, a woman, and two children were subsequently transported to hospital. The adults sustained serious injuries and remain in an out-of-region hospital.

The children sustained minor injuries, and have since been released from a local hospital.

The blast blew out windows at the home and caused extensive damage. Neighbouring units also sustained significant structural damage, according to police.

The damage has been pegged at over $1 million.

Waterloo Regional Police said their Drugs and Firearm Unit continues to investigate the fire, along with the OFM.