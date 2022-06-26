Kitchener's Ben Flanagan breaks 35-year-old Canadian record in the 10K
FILE - Ben Flanagan makes his way towards the finish line during the 2021 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K in Toronto on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Flanagan came in first place in the elite male category. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 26, 2022 4:47PM EDT
BOSTON - Ben Flanagan broke one of the oldest records in Canadian running on Sunday.
The 27-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., ran 28 minutes 11 seconds to smash the national 10-kilometre road record at the BAA10K competition. The previous record was 28.17 set by Paul McCloy in 1987.
Flanagan, the two-time defending Canadian 10K champion, was fifth in the race. Leonard Korir won in 28.00, while Kenyans Kenny Kimutai and Philemon Kiplimo were second and third respectively.
American Keira D'Amato won the women's race in 31.17.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.