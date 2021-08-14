A shooting in Kitchener that seriously wounded one man is believed to be connected to an incident in Waterloo where shots were fired, authorities said Saturday.

Waterloo Regional Police said officers were first called to the area of Avalon Place and Highway 7/8 just before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said they located a victim, a 23-year-old man, in a wooded area near Avalon Place. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A newer model grey four-door Mercedes with no front plate was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Fifteen minutes later, police said shots were fired a few kilometres away near Highway 85 and Bridgeport Road East.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

“The shootings are believed to be connected, and investigators are working to determine the targeted nature of the incidents,” police said in a news release.

No suspect information has been released, but photos of the suspect vehicle have been shared.

Police asked residents in those areas to stay inside as a precaution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police by calling 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.