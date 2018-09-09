Kitchener woman charged after allegedly slapping U.S. border guard in face
This Aug. 7, 2014 photo, shows the Rainbow Bridge which connects Niagara Falls, New York and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/The Niagara Gazette, Dan Cappellazzo)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 8:06PM EDT
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- U.S. officials say a Kitchener, Ont., woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a border officer at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the woman allegedly attempted to enter the U.S. to visit the Niagara Falls State Park on Sept. 2.
The office says the woman was denied entry into the U.S. because of alleged past behaviour while crossing the border.
It alleges the woman then threatened to punch a border officer and then slapped the officer in the face.
Officials say a 40-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including assault of an officer.