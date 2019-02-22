

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 27-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged in connection with the death of her toddler, Waterloo Regional Police confirmed Friday.

In a news release issued Friday, the police service confirmed that officers were called to a residence on Heritage Drive at around noon on Thursday after receiving a call about a child in distress.

When they arrived, they found a 20-month-old female without vital signs. Officers and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the child but the little girl was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, police said.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place on Friday but police have not yet released the toddler’s cause of death.

Police added that during their investigation, suspected fentanyl was discovered in the child’s home.

The girl’s mother, identified in court documents as 27-year-old Nicole Eidt, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

-With files from CTV Kitchener