

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Several deceased kittens have been located after someone reportedly threw them from a moving vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Niagara Falls, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened during the Friday morning rush.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that the suspect vehicle was last seen exiting the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.

He says that the vehicle is described as a red four-door Toyota with an Ontario Plate that began with “B” and ended with “469.”

A police investigation is ongoing.