

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly pulled a knife on a man at a bus terminal in the Thornhill area in Vaughan last month.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on May 17 at the Promenade Shopping Centre bus loop, in the area of Bathurst and Centre streets.

According to police, a man was sitting in an accessible area of a bus when a woman with a child boarded the bus pushing a stroller.

When the woman asked the man to move his bag from a seat, he responded with an offensive comment, police said.

A 50-year-old man who overheard the comment confronted the man. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a knife and pointed it at the victim, police said.

On Wednesday, Investigators released images of the suspect in the hope of identifying him.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 24. He has a thin build with black hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.