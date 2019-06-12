Knife pulled on man who defended woman in argument on Thornhill bus: Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a May 17, 2019 assault on a bus at the Promenade bus loop is pictured in this image distributed by York Regional Police. (Handout)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 2:52PM EDT
York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly pulled a knife on a man at a bus terminal in the Thornhill area in Vaughan last month.
The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on May 17 at the Promenade Shopping Centre bus loop, in the area of Bathurst and Centre streets.
According to police, a man was sitting in an accessible area of a bus when a woman with a child boarded the bus pushing a stroller.
When the woman asked the man to move his bag from a seat, he responded with an offensive comment, police said.
A 50-year-old man who overheard the comment confronted the man. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a knife and pointed it at the victim, police said.
On Wednesday, Investigators released images of the suspect in the hope of identifying him.
He is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 24. He has a thin build with black hair.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.