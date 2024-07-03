Toronto police have released a photo of a male suspect accused of chasing a person with a knife after accidentally bumping into him on a TTC bus in Scarborough last month.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads on the afternoon of June 15.

A victim onboard a TTC accidentally made contact with a man. That, police said, prompted the man to confront the victim, allegedly brandishing a knife.

Fearing for their safety, the victim exited the bus but was allegedly chased by the man.

Police said the victim returned to the bus for safety a short time later while the man fled the area.

The suspect is described as a 45-year-old man, six-foot-one, last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark-coloured glasses, red pants, and black shoes. Police said he was carrying a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.