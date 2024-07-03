Knife-wielding suspect chased person who accidentally bumped into him on TTC bus: police
Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation. (TPS)
Toronto police have released a photo of a male suspect accused of chasing a person with a knife after accidentally bumping into him on a TTC bus in Scarborough last month.
Police said the incident happened in the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads on the afternoon of June 15.
A victim onboard a TTC accidentally made contact with a man. That, police said, prompted the man to confront the victim, allegedly brandishing a knife.
Fearing for their safety, the victim exited the bus but was allegedly chased by the man.
Police said the victim returned to the bus for safety a short time later while the man fled the area.
The suspect is described as a 45-year-old man, six-foot-one, last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark-coloured glasses, red pants, and black shoes. Police said he was carrying a black and white backpack.
