

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Koreatown on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue around 6 p.m.

Toronto police said two vehicles and two pedestrians were involved in the crash.

From the scene, one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two others were taken with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the cause of the collision is conducted.