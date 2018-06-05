La Loche school shooter appealing sentence
Members of the RCMP stand outside the La Loche Community School in La Loche, Sask. Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 1:09PM EDT
REGINA -- A young man who shot up a school and a home in northern Saskatchewan when he was a teenager is appealing his sentence.
A judge sentenced the shooter last month to life in prison with no chance at parole for 10 years.
Four people were killed and seven were injured by the shooter at a home and at the high school in La Loche in January 2016.