

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city says it has taken steps to mitigate flooding as rising water in Lake Ontario approaches 2017 levels.

Last week, the TRCA extended its shoreline hazard warning, suggesting that it is “reasonable to expect” similar Lake Ontario water levels that were seen in 2017, when devastating flooding closed the Toronto Islands and swamped beaches.

“Whether or not the 2017 levels will be exceeded this year, will depend on precipitation in the coming weeks,” the TRCA’s statement read. “Once peaked, water levels in Lake Ontario will then take several weeks to recede back down to normal levels.”

Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, says the while current water levels in the lake are now approaching 2017 levels, the city has since partnered with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to protect the shoreline on the mainland and on the islands.

He said approximately 50,000 sand bags were laid on the islands following the 2017 flooding along with 25 industrial pumps, and six aqueducts.

“There certainly is flooding on parts of the island but nothing like what we saw in 2017 again because of the action that was taken after those floods,” Ross said. “We continue to see breaches and staff are dealing with that seven days a week to protect the island, to protect the homes, to protect the businesses, to protect the infrastructure that is there, but the island will remain open.”

The TRCA says impacts to shoreline areas, such as erosion, boardwalk and trail closures, as well as localized ponding, have been observed at a number of locations around Toronto, including Sunnyside Beach, Sugar Beach, and Woodbine Beach.

“At Woodbine Beach, for example, the shoreline is significantly higher than it would normally be. The infrastructure, property is not being threatened right now,” Ross said.

According to Environment Canada, more wet weather is likely on the way.

The national weather agency says Toronto could see showers on Thursday evening and more rain on Saturday.