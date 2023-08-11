GO trains will not be running on the Lakeshore East line this weekend due to enhancements being done, including track maintenance.

There will be no train service beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The line will be back in service on Monday.

Metrolinx said service is being suspended to make way for track maintenance near Whitby GO, bridge rehabilitation at Rouge River and Birchmount Road, Stouffville rail corridor expansion and platform work at Eglinton GO Station.

GO buses will pick up passengers between Durham College Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax and Pickering stations before travelling directly to the Union Bus Terminal.

“Buses do not have the same capacity as trains and shuttle buses may experience longer than normal travel times. Depending on destination, customers may wish to use other GO Transit options, including GO Bus Routes 92 or 96, to connect with local transit,” Metrolinx said.

As for customers between Rouge Hill and Union Stations, they are being urged to use the TTC to get to their destination.