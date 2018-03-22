

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Significant delays are expected on the Lakeshore West GO train line after a male was struck and killed by a VIA train at Clarkson station in Mississauga, Metrolinx says.

Police and paramedics say they were called to the station at about 5 p.m. for a report of a person struck.

Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, all trains in the area of the station have come to a halt.

Aikins said trains are running between Union and Port Credit stations, and again between Oakville and Aldershot stations.

Shuttle buses will run passengers between Port Credit and Clarkson, Aikins said.

An investigation into a fatality on the tracks usually takes 90 minutes to two hours.

Approximately 15,000 people use the Lakeshore West line on an average weekday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aikins said.