Lakeshore West GO train service resumes after male struck and killed at Clarkson
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 8:36PM EDT
Service has resumed on the Lakeshore West GO train line after a male was struck and killed by a VIA train at Clarkson station in Mississauga, Metrolinx says.
Police and paramedics said they were called to the station at about 5 p.m. for a report of a person struck.
Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result, all trains in the area of the station came to a halt.
Shuttle buses were operating between Port Credit and Clarkson, Aikins said.
Approximately 15,000 people use the Lakeshore West line on an average weekday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aikins said.
Service resumed in the area at around 8 p.m.