Service has resumed on the Lakeshore West GO train line after a male was struck and killed by a VIA train at Clarkson station in Mississauga, Metrolinx says.

Police and paramedics said they were called to the station at about 5 p.m. for a report of a person struck.

Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, all trains in the area of the station came to a halt.

Shuttle buses were operating between Port Credit and Clarkson, Aikins said.

Approximately 15,000 people use the Lakeshore West line on an average weekday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aikins said.

Service resumed in the area at around 8 p.m.