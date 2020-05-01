As rent comes due again for businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of Toronto is urging landlords to "be sensible" and work with tenants struggling to pay their bills.

"Think about this folks. If you are a landlord, I know you have your own obligations but you won't have a tenant left if you try and squeeze juice out of lemon and there is none left. You won't have any tenant left and you will be worse off then," Mayor John Tory told CP24 in an interview on Friday, the first day of the month.

"I hope the few that haven't acted will act today to do something that is sensible and that is compassionate and that can actually be argued as making business sense in the end because they will have a tenant left to deal with once we get back to opening up for business."

Businesses across the province have been forced to close their doors due to measures put in place by the provincial government to slow the spread of the virus.

Last month, the federal government launched the Canadian Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program to help some business owners.

Eligible businesses must have less than $20 million in gross annual revenue at the parent level and the program is available to companies with one or more locations each with gross rent not exceeding $50,000 per month.

The program reduces April, May, and June rents to 25 per cent of the regular cost for businesses that have seen a 70 per cent or greater reduction in revenues.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will provide a forgivable loan to cover 50 per cent of the cost of the rent and the landlord will be required to reduce the tenant's portion down to no more than 25 per cent of the gross rent.

The landlord must apply for the program.

"There is a program now put in place that is specifically meant to help them (commercial landlords). I recognize the fact that the money hasn't flowed yet but it will," Tory said.

"So again, I would say very few of them are not in a position where they couldn't make a deal with their tenants."

Despite the new measures, many businesses say the rent relief program is too restrictive and they won't benefit from it.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says that a recent survey showed that only about 10 per cent of businesses felt confident that they would qualify for the program and that their landlord would participate.

Approximately 36 per cent of those surveyed said they didn't qualify because they did not meet the revenue loss threshold, nine per cent who qualified said they know their landlord won't take part, and 40 per cent they just weren't sure if their landlord would apply for the program.

CFIB says the survey showed that 80 per cent of small businesses want the province to step in to provide grants for businesses that have fallen through the cracks.

In a news release issued Thursday, the organization also said eviction protection should be put in place for the duration of the crisis for commercial tenants that are in "otherwise good standing."

Tory echoed that call during his interview with CP24 on Friday morning.

"I wish the province would move, as they did very quickly to ban residential evictions, I wish they would do the same for shops just to make sure these people can stay in place," he said.