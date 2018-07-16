

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Lane restrictions begin today on Jarvis Street in the downtown core for road reconstruction and watermain work.

Starting Monday, Jarvis Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Queen Street East and Dundas Street East.

According to the city, the roadway in the area will be reconstructed and crews will be replacing two water mains which are over 100 years old.

The city warns drivers to expect delays and increased traffic in the area.

Church and Sherbourne streets can be used as alternate routes, the city says.

Work will occur Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with some weekend and overnight construction.

The road restrictions are expected to be in place until October.