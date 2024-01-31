Toronto police are warning of lane closures along the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday morning due to debris on the road.

The closures are impacting lanes from Islington Avenue to Kipling Avenue.

According to police, there are reports of large rocks and concrete slabs on the roadway. Investigators say they have received reports that a dump truck may have spilled asphalt earlier this morning, but this has yet to be confirmed.

City crews are on scene working to clear the area.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.