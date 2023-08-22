

The Canadian Press





PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Authorities in northern British Columbia say they are searching for a cause of a large explosion at an abandoned building in downtown Prince George that sent three people to hospital.

Prince George RCMP say the blast happened around 7 a.m., and power to the area was shut down.

Video footage of the aftermath posted online shows thick black smoke pluming into the air as firefighters doused the flames.

Police spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says one of the people sent to hospital has serious injuries

B.C. Emergency Health Services says it took two patients to hospital, while a third was taken by a different party.

Fortis and BC Hydro are at the scene to try to help firefighters contain the blaze and aid in the investigation.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.