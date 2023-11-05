Firefighters are working to douse a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-cosntruction townhouse complex in Vaughan.

The fire has impacting roughly 30 to 40 unoccupied residences in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 27, York Regional Police told CP24.

A number of occupied homes in the area have been evacuated as a precautional measure. York Region Transit buses are on scene to shelter those who have been displaced.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Vaughan Fire told CP24 that crews are currently working to fight the fire,which they said has "spread to unoccupied residences."

They also noted that there are reports of explosions "possibly from propane cylingers on site."

In total, nine fire engines, two aerials, and four chief officers have responded to this scene, they said.

A number of roads are closed in the area.

More to come. This is a developing story.