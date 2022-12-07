Firefighters are working to douse a large residential fire in Bolton.

According to Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, the call came in at 3:13 p.m.

A communications officer said a townhouse under construction ignited on Stella Crescent, which is just east of Queen Street South and south of King Road.

So far, at least two units in the complex are ablaze and the fire may be spreading to another adjoining townhome, they said.

A total of 11 fire trucks are at the scene.

Caledon fire said everyone got out safety, including two cats and a bird.

No injuries have been reported.

Bolton is located roughly 50 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

More to come. This is a developing story.