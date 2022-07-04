A YMCA-run overnight camp outside Huntsville, Ont. will close for several weeks after at least eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Camp Wabanaki on Lake Vernon was supposed to accept its first overnight guests on Monday morning.

But organizers became aware of COVID-19 infections among staff undergoing final training on Saturday.



“Our YMCA informed Camp Wabanaki families of the unavoidable cancellation of our first few sessions of summer camp due to an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst multiple staff members, which occurred when they were attending final staff training,” the camp said in a statement sent to CTV News Barrie.

The camp defines a session as a one or two-week period.

There were reportedly at least eight staff members confirmed to have COVID-19 by Saturday.

The camp could not say on Monday when it plans to reopen.

“The YMCA of Three Rivers treats the health and safety of our summer campers and staff as utmost priorities. All affected families will be given a full refund and we intend to reschedule our Leader-in-Training program, which is a month-long session, to a later date this summer.”

Summer camps with overnight guests have been permitted to operate in Ontario since July 2021.