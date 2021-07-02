TORONTO -- One person has been taken to hospital following an incident near City Hall overnight, which Toronto police say involved at least one officer.

More than a dozen police cruisers were seen near the site of the Hall’s parking garage, near Queen and Bay streets, Friday as well as the service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight.

Entrances to the garage have since been blocked off but police are staying tight-lipped on the details surrounding the incident.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer was on scene earlier in the day. He is expected to address the media with an update on the situation later today.

This is a developing story. More to come.