Large scrap pile catches fire in Toronto’s east-end
A pile of scrap catches on fire in Scarborough on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2023 6:25PM EDT
A large pile of scrap caught on fire at a recycling plant in Toronto’s east-end.
Toronto Fire Services said it responded to the scene at Sinnott and Comstock roads in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
The site of the fire, 80 Sinnott Road, is a Triple M Metal facility, which is North America’s largest, privately-held scrap metal recycler, according to the company’s website.
Plumes of black smoke could be seen from CTV News Toronto’s helicopter just before 6 p.m.
Toronto police said there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Officers say road closures are underway in the area and delays should be expected.