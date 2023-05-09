A large pile of scrap caught on fire at a recycling plant in Toronto’s east-end.

Toronto Fire Services said it responded to the scene at Sinnott and Comstock roads in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The site of the fire, 80 Sinnott Road, is a Triple M Metal facility, which is North America’s largest, privately-held scrap metal recycler, according to the company’s website.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen from CTV News Toronto’s helicopter just before 6 p.m.

FIRE:

Sinnott Rd & Comstock Rd

- reports of a fire at a recycling plant

- police responding

- @Toronto_Fire o/s - advised it is a working fire

- no reported injuries

- road closures in the area

- expect delays

- consider alternate routes#GO1038250

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 9, 2023

Toronto police said there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officers say road closures are underway in the area and delays should be expected.