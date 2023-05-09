A large pile of scrap caught on fire at a recycling plant in Toronto’s east-end.

Toronto Fire Services said it responded to the scene at Sinnott and Comstock roads in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The site of the fire, 80 Sinnott Road, is a Triple M Metal facility, which is North America’s largest, privately-held scrap metal recycler, according to the company’s website.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen from CTV News Toronto’s helicopter just before 6 p.m.

Toronto police said there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officers say road closures are underway in the area and delays should be expected. 