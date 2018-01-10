

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A large sinkhole has caused a major traffic disruption on Yonge Street just south of Highway 401.

The sinkhole, which was initially reported around noon, has reduced southbound traffic on Yonge Street at William Carson Crescent to one lane.

People in the area told CP24 the sinkhole seemingly grew in size over the afternoon hours, but city officials have not confirmed this.

Crews were dispatched to the area at around 2 p.m. and determined the cause to be a broken watermain.

“We’re going to try to assess the situation and see what actually is damaged in the pipe and do the repair,” contractor Burt Lozzi told CP24 at the scene. “Once that repair is done then we’re going to probably backfill the hole… and then tomorrow we’ll probably repair the road.”

Water was turned off in the area at around 5 p.m.

“Toronto Water crews are on scene and are working to repair the broken watermain and restore water as soon as possible,” director of distribution and collection for Toronto Water Bill Shea said. “While the pipe is being repaired businesses and residents will be without water and City staff are in contact with those impacted.”

Shea said Toronto Water anticipates the issue will be resolved by the end of the day but city officials said they expect the stretch of Yonge Street to reopen at some point on Thursday.