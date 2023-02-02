Large swath of Scarborough currently without power
An outage map shows a number of areas in Scarborough where up to 5,000 customers are without power on Feb. 2. (Toronto Hydro image)
A large portion of Scarborough is currently without power.
Toronto Hydro reported the outage at 2:36 p.m.
An outage map shows a number of areas in Scarborough where up to 5,000 customers are impacted.
Toronto Hydro said power is out in an area roughly bounded by Sheppard Avenue to St. Clair Avenue and from Birchmount to Bellamy roads.
"Crews are en route," a spokesperson told CP24.
In a tweet, Toronto police reminded drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops.
POWER OUTAGE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 2, 2023
- We are receiving reports of a large power outage in the Scarborough area@TorontoHydro has been notified
- Drivers are reminded to treat intersections as a 4-way stop
More to come. This is a developing story.