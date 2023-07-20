A large tree was struck by lightning during Thursday’s thunderstorm, causing damage to at least three homes in Toronto’s Old Mill neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Methuen Avenue at around 7 p.m.

There were reports that an explosion was heard as lightning hit the tree. When crews arrived, they found the tree splintered with pieces of its branches resting on the roof of some homes and garages.

Three homes had to be evacuated so their structural integrity could be checked. It was unclear how many residents were affected.

No physical injuries were reported.

The incident happened as a thunderstorm rolled into the city, prompting Environment Canada to issue a weather advisory for Toronto. The alert was later lifted.