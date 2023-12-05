An 18-year-old driver allegedly caught going almost 200 km/h down a Toronto-area highway attempted to explain their speed by telling the cops they were “late for a party," according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The driver was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way, near Stoney Creek, Ont., the OPP said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Police charged the driver with stunt driving, speeding, and careless driving. Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their licence was suspended for 30 days, they said.