'Late for the party': Driver, 18, clocked going nearly 200 km/h on GTA highway
A photo uploaded to X by Ontario Provincial Police can be seen above. (OPP)
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2023 12:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 5, 2023 12:01PM EST
An 18-year-old driver allegedly caught going almost 200 km/h down a Toronto-area highway attempted to explain their speed by telling the cops they were “late for a party," according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The driver was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way, near Stoney Creek, Ont., the OPP said in a tweet on Tuesday.
199km/h - "I'm late for the party".... #QEW/Stoney Creek, 18 year old driver sropped by #BurlingtonOPP, charged with #StuntDriving, speeding and careless.#14DayVehicleImpound #30DayLicenceSuspension. ^ks pic.twitter.com/LcL41W3uSc— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 5, 2023
Police charged the driver with stunt driving, speeding, and careless driving. Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their licence was suspended for 30 days, they said.