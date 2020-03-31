

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to mount locally, CP24 is keeping a running tally of cases involving people who might be employed in a public-facing role.

Here is the latest:

Thursday, April 2

Sunnybrook Hospital has announced that one of its nurses in its neonatal intensive care unit has tested positive. They say that the nurse was confirmed to have the virus on March 28. They say that other medical professionals in the unit were already wearing masks while on duty, so their risk of infection is believed to be low.

Wednesday, April 1

Metrolinx says that two more of its employees have tested positive. The employees worked in rail operations and capital. Metrolinx says that no other staff or members of the public are thought to be at risk since the employees were covered by a work-from-home policy that went into effect on March 16.

The TTC confirms that a sixth employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The collector last worked on March 19, three days before experiencing any symptoms, the TTC says.

Tuesday, March 31

Toronto police say that five of their members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, though two of them were previously confirmed as having the virus. Three of the employees work out of 14 Division while one works out of 23 Division and one works out of TPS headquarters on College Street

The LCBO confirms that an employee at its St Lawrence Market location at 87 Front Street East has tested positive for COVID-19. They say that the employee last worked at the store on March 15 and is “currently resting at home.” It is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the LCBO after an employee at its store at Allen and Rimrock roads was confirmed to have the virus last week.

The Hamilton Police Service says that one of its frontline officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. They say that the individual had not had any contact with the community since March 12 and “is believed to have contracted the disease within the community.”