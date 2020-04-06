

9:30 a.m. - York Region has announced that it will begin accepting applications from eligible healthcare and other frontline workers for six emergency childcare centres. The centres, which are expected to open up in phases, will be located near Markham Stouffville Hospital, Southlake Regional Health Care and Mackenzie Health. York Region says that eligible workers will be able to access the service for children up to the age of 12 at no financial cost. The opening of the centres comes one week after the City of Toronto announced that it would open four emergency childcare centres in existing city-run licensed childcare facilities.

10 a.m. – The provincial offences courthouse located at 950 Burnhamthorpe Road West in Mississauga has been closed until further notice amid thee COVID-19 pandemic. All scheduled matters between April 6 and May 29 have been adjourned. Information about new court dates will be sent by mail.

10:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. – The Region of Peel has begun to accept donations of “unused and unexpired Personal Protective Equipment.” Donations can be made between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 10 Peel Centre Drive in Brampton and 7120 Hurontario St. in Mississauga. The items being sought include N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and eye protection. “We need to work together to keep our frontline services safe,” Interim Commissioner of Health Services for the Region of Peel Cathy Granger said in a press release. “Offering our offices as drop-off and distribution points is just one way the Region is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”