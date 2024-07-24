Latest phase of Gardiner Expressway construction being moved up by a year
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2024 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2024 8:16AM EDT
The provincial government says it is giving Toronto $73 million in order to speed up rehabilitation work on the latest stretch of the Gardiner Expressway by a year.
Work on the expressway between Dufferin and Strachan was scheduled to be complete by April 2027, but the money will be used to carry out construction 24/7 so that it's done by April 2026.
More to come…